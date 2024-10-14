A MAN has been left with 'serious injuries' after falling out of a moving vehicle in Wales.
Over the weekend, the Leader reported that a Wales Air Ambulance had been spotted landing on the A548 in Flint.
Now, North Wales Police has confirmed that the incident involved a man who had fallen out of a moving vehicle.
He sustained 'serious injuries' as a result and was airlifted to hospital.
A spokesperson for NWP said: "Shortly before 6.15pm on Saturday, October 12, we received a report of an incident on the A548 in Flint, where a man had fallen out of a moving vehicle.
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the air ambulance.
"The man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries."
