The show home launch event at Augustus Grange, which will consist of 69 per cent affordable homes, will take place on Saturday, October 19, from 11am to 5pm, and Sunday, October 20, from 10am to 5pm.

Visitors will have the chance to view the Lambourne style show home and visit the sales office, which will be in a Milford style home.

There will also be coffee and cakes and an independent mortgage advisor from ABP Mortgages will be on-hand to offer free, impartial advice.

The Lambourne is a semi-detached family home with three bedrooms, priced from £260,000.

It features a kitchen and dining area, a living room with French doors leading to the garden, and three bedrooms upstairs, one with an en-suite.

Some homes at the development will be available to purchase with the help of Help to Buy-Wales and Lovell’s Key Worker Discount.

The development is being delivered by Lovell Homes in association with Pobl Group.

Suzie Hewitt, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: "We are incredibly excited to be unveiling the show home at our Augustus Grange development.

"This is an excellent opportunity for property seekers to see first-hand the range of homes that will be available.

"This is a high-quality development in a sought-after location, so we expect to see lots of interest.

"I would encourage anyone who is thinking about a home in the area to come along and find out more."