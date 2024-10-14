On Land’s Edge/Ar Ymyl y Tir is a festival of all the arts – music, theatre, film, literature, the visual arts and more as well as being a celebration of north Pembrokeshire – the place and the people who live here.

This year’s festival saw a plethora of events, mostly over three days with a final concert at Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard, this Saturday, October 12.

Highlights of the festival included a giant lantern parade from Goodwick to Fishguard culminating in fire juggling and dance on the town square; music from Mari Mathias, Broad Oak and Filkin’s Drift, a lively Twmpath in Ffwrn.

There was also children’s theatre, puppet making, a festival sea swim, promenade theatre and a Literature Sunday event.

The festival closed with the innovative multi-media Simffoni Mara concert at Theatr Gwaun.

First launched in September 2021, Ar Ymyl y Tir/On Land’s Edge Festival was held again in September 2022 and 2023 with a bigger budget thanks to Arts Council funding.

Back for the fourth year running, this festival of arts and culture offered something for everyone.

Paul Howe, chief executive and theatre manager at Theatr Gwaun said of the festival: “The theatre and the festival team are very grateful for the support from audiences, both returning and new, this year.

“Ar Ymyl y Tir On Land’s Edge Festival has now delivered four years of amazing event activity and we were delighted to see our audiences returning to enjoy another year’s programme of events.

“We are very proud of the breadth and quality of the 18 events, across six venues and three outdoor locations that welcomed audiences to celebrate life ‘On Land’s Edge’; the challenges it poses, the joy it brings and the creativity it inspires.

“We are now excitedly beginning the task of planning next year’s Festival and look forward to welcoming audiences, both local and further afield, in September 2025.”