Carl Thomas, of Tenby Court in Monkton, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with six offences.

It was alleged that 18-year-old Thomas attacked a woman in her forties in Goodwick on August 4. The defendant denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but pleaded guilty instead to an alternative offence of battery.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Thomas also admitted battery against the same woman and having a knife in public in Goodwick on August 11.

The defendant denied an offence of criminal damage after he had been accused of damaging a patio slab, a rear gate and outdoor lighting belonging to the same complainant on August 11.

Thomas was further charged with stalking involving the same woman causing fear of violence between September 1 and 23.

It was alleged that he attended her home uninvited, made unwanted phone calls and sent unwanted text messages, threatened to burn her home and shed down, and turned up at her home with a bottle of lighter fluid.

Thomas pleaded guilty to the stalking offence.

Prosecutor Sian Cutter told the court that these pleas were acceptable and a trial would not be sought on the assault occasioning actual bodily harm or criminal damage charges.

“What I’m concerned about is the defendant’s behaviour was out of control,” Judge Catherine Richards said.

She ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared and remanded Thomas back in to custody. The defendant will be sentenced on November 4.