The Sammy-sized Gap offers help and support to those having suicidal thoughts or who are bereaved from suicide.

The Narberth-based charity was set up by the family of 19-year-old Sam "to fill a critical gap in postvention support for families and friends affected by suicide in Pembrokeshire."

"Tragic loss"





They said: "Inspired by the tragic loss of our beloved son, Sam, we aim to ensure that no other family endures the pain of navigating such a devastating experience alone.

"The Sammy-sized Gap is committed to providing specialised, compassionate support to those who need it most."

The Fire and Water fundraiser will take place at the Blue Lagoon on Tuesday, October 29 to help the charity raise vital funds to help fill the gaps in suicide support.

Tickets are on sale now for the Fire and Water fundraiser at the Blue Lagoon. (Image: Bluestone National Park Resort)

The event - open to up to 600 people - will feature a performance from the Pembrokeshire Fire Spinners and a DJ playing for an evening of October half-term family fun.

You can find out more about the event and how to buy tickets here

There will also be a raffle with prizes including a holiday voucher from lastminute.com and a family ticket to Camp Bestival in Dorset.

Community events

The Fire and Water night is the latest in a series of community events at the Blue Lagoon, which is normally only open to visitors to the Bluestone National Park Resort and their guests.

At each event, 75 per cent of ticket sales will go directly to the host charity, with the remaining 25 per cent will be going to the Bluestone Foundation for distribution to local good causes through the Pembrokeshire Association for Voluntary Services (PAVs).

Marten Lewis of the Bluestone Foundation, said: "The community events will be a great way for charities to raise much-needed funds in a fun way, with local residents able to buy tickets and all proceeds being channelled towards local good causes."