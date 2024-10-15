Richard Murray, 46, of Hill Street in Haverfordwest, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with three offences.

It was alleged that Murray orally raped a woman in Narberth on August 24, 2022.

He was further accused of sexually assaulting the woman by touching her without her consent and causing the woman to engage in sexual activity without her consent.

Murray pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Catherine Richards readmitted the defendant to bail until his trial begins on May 12.