Pembrokeshire County Council’s plan to create a dedicated centre for physical rehabilitation in Haverfordwest was approved a couple of years ago.

However, the scheme which includes 25 sheltered apartments for older people was put on hold after the Covid pandemic.

County Councillor for Castle Ward, Thomas Baden Tudor said: “I welcome this project of 25 permanent over 55’s flats and short-term reablement accommodation for those recovering from hospital treatment.

“This is much needed for Haverfordwest to replace current outdated facilities and provide our senior citizens the high-quality homes and care they certainly deserve and ensuring that their health and wellbeing is at the very top of our agenda.

“It is extremely positive news for our health and social services that this project will include the mix of 12 en-suite re-ablement units thus helping to address head on the current bed blocking issues which can occur in our local hospitals, something that the NHS and Local Authorities have been struggling to resolve for many years.

“I would also like to thank the residents of the castle ward and Haverfordwest for their patience and cooperation during the demolition phase and for their understanding during the forthcoming construction phase during the early months of 2025.”

The accommodation will be built on the former Haverfordia House site in Winch Lane which was unanimously approved by the planning committee.

The development will also include 12 en-suite intermediate care/reablement beds and associated facilities along with the apartments for over 55s, a staff apartment, associated communal facilities with a garden area and parking.

With Haverfordia House no longer existing, the new facility would cross over a section of Rifleman’s Field Car Park, decreasing the number of car park spaces from 140 to 67-24 and leaving 43 for public use.

Residents will access the flats from Hammond Avenue while the access point at Winch Lane will be kept solely for emergencies and servicing use.

A new footpath connecting with Rifleman’s Lane will be installed and the building will range from one to three stories.

In a planning report, Pembrokeshire County Council previously stated the following about the project:

“It is considered that no harm of any significance will arise as a consequence of the partial redevelopment of the Rifleman’s Field public car park and the consequent reduction in public car parking space.”