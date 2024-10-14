The 33-year-old man had last been seen on CCTV at Porth Clais Harbour, St Davids, at about 5.30pm, yesterday Sunday October 13.

Yesterday evening a massive multi agency search was initiated with police, coastguards and lifeboats St Davids all-weather and inshore lifeboats were requested to launch at 6.47pm on and conducted a thorough coastline and water search.

The multi-agency search operation also involved Dyfed-Powys Police, coastguard rescue teams from St Davids, Fishguard and Broad Haven, a police helicopter and Coastguard rescue helicopter 187.

The target search area was Porthclais and volunteer crews conducted thorough searches in deteriorating conditions until approximately 11pm yesterday. With nothing found, the lifeboats were stood down and returned to station.

The search, which included a specialist police search team, HM Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats, resumed this morning.

Police also appealed to anyone who had seen the missing man to get in touch.

This afternoon officers confirmed that he had been found and thanked everybody who had shared their appeal for information on his whereabouts.