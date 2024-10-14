Springboard, set up by Learning Pembrokeshire, is now extending its reach to new schools and doubling the support it offers to its already-established school partners.

Springboard can now offer schools support and training possibilities for adult family members to complement the family learning opportunities that the project has focussed on in recent years.

All this has been made possible with new Shared Prosperity funding secured from the UK Government.

To celebrate Adult Learner’s Week Springboard ran three Fayres of free family activities in Milford Haven Community Primary School, Waldo Williams and Ysgol Glannau Gwaun.

Having fun learning and creating together. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Each event was extremely well attended by families with children from nursery through to Year 6 - all new to Springboard - took to the activities with real enthusiasm.

Pottery, cake decorating, mark making, story spoon craft and bushcraft were among the many free activities available.

Fully booked

Springboard activities planned for October at both Waldo Williams and Ysgol Glannau Gwaun are now all fully booked thanks to the interest generated from the Fayres.

The Fayres mark the launch of free activities for families in both Waldo Williams and Ysgol Glannau Gwaun – schools which Laura Phillips, the Springboard co-ordinator, is thrilled to be able to work with.

"Life-changing impact"





Laura said: “Springboard Family Learning has the power to engage, enthuse, inspire and support families explore new skills and interests that can have a life changing impact for all involved.

“To be able to offer these opportunities to more schools across Pembrokeshire than ever before is something which we have only been able to do thanks to this Levelling Up grant”.

Next to benefit from this grant will be Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi and Prendergast.

Waldo Williams headteacher, Debbie Bond, said: “The families of Waldo Williams are so excited to have this opportunity to learn new skills with their children.

“We feel so lucky to have Springboard to engage with and support our families. Exciting times ahead!”