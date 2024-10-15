The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales (PSOW), in its annual letter, highlighted six code of conduct complaints relating to Pembrokeshire county councillors, down from eight the previous year, and 18 relating to town and community councils, up from 14 the previous year.

For 2023/24 there was a decision not to investigate on all six county council complaints; a similar decision made the previous year.

For the town and community councils, Fishguard and Goodwick had one complaint with a decision not to investigate; Haverfordwest five, along with one no decision necessary; Hundleton, Milford Haven, St Dogmaels and Lamphey one decision not to investigate each; Neyland six decisions not to investigate; Tenby one no evidence of a breach.

There were 22 code complaints in 2021/22; 16 relating to county councillors and six to town or community councillors.

The Ombudsman also said it received 40 complaints in respect of Pembrokeshire County Council itself, down from 44 last year, the highest amounts being housing 14, complaints handling 12, and planning and building control five.

Neighbouring authorities Carmarthenshire received 69 and Ceredigion 32 for the same time period.

A report for members from the Ombudsman stated: “We received 40 complaints about Pembrokeshire County Council in 2023/24 and closed 38. Pembrokeshire County Council’s intervention rate was 18 per cent.”

It added: “We made 24 recommendations to your council during the year. To ensure that our investigations and reports drive improvement, we follow up compliance with the recommendations agreed with your organisation.

“In 2023/24, 23 recommendations were due and 96 per cent were complied with in the timescale agreed. The remainder were complied with, but outside the timescales agreed, or remain outstanding as at April 9.”

The letter will now be considered by the county council’s Cabinet at its November meeting.