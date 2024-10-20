From the historic Bishops' Palace and Carew Castle in the south to a famous pub in the north - and with town and country scenes in between - our readers' photos take a snapshot tour of Pembrokeshire.

And animal-lovers won't be disappointed - there's a cute capture of an aquatic creature featured as well!

Enjoy browsing through this week's pictures below.





The popularity of the Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to grow, and it now boasts 3,300 members.

Every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.

And every week we feature an online gallery of our favourite pictures, which are also spotlighted daily as the wake-up posts on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.

Silhouette sky

Over the rooftops at Milford Haven. (Image: Allison Morris)

Autumn stroll

October light through the trees in Minwear Woods. (Image: Ally Ballard)

Down to the sea

Lobster pots share the beer garden at The Old Sailors - formerly the Sailors' Safety - at Pwllgwaelod. (Image: Christopher Walters)

Happily afloat

Pembrokeshire otter living the best life. (Image: Alan Merrett)

Impressive arch

The Bishops' Palace at Lamphey. (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick)

Scarcely a ripple

Beautiful Bosherston Lily Ponds. (Image: Danielle Whelton)