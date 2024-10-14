Led by Pembrokeshire County Council, the South Quay project, below Pembroke Castle, includes the refurbishment of the Grade II-listed 7 Northgate Street; demolition of the existing public toilets; construction of a four-storey ‘L-shape’ extension building, a three-storey frontage to South Quay and the extension of a public space and reconfiguration within the car park, as well as a community hub which would provide a service for older people, learning and skills areas to support independent living, and continued education for people with disability, and supported employment opportunities.

At the Pembrokeshire County Council standards committee meeting of October 14, Pembroke Monkton and St Mary South county councillor Aaron Carey sought dispensation to speak on the matter but not vote, having highlighted to the committee that a close family member owns a property directly adjacent to the project site.

In his supporting statement applying for dispensation to speak but not vote on matters concerning South Quay, Cllr Carey said: “This project has been ongoing since the end of 2017. It is a large project which represents a very significant amount of investment in the town of Pembroke and I feel it is important for the local member to be able to speak on the project, challenge decisions where appropriate and discuss with relevant officers.

“My request is mainly to be able to ask questions at full council, comment or ask questions when the project is presented as part of a council report (eg. programme for administration). As well as this, I would like to be able to contact officers and discuss different aspects of the project on behalf of the people of Pembroke who very often ask me to update them on the progress being made as well as different technical questions.

“In my role as local member, I believe that it is important that the public can have confidence that I know what is going on with such a big project being funded by the taxpayer and that my ability to ask questions, not be inhibited by my interest.

“I have always been very open about the interest that I have and have never wanted to vote on the project as I believe my association with the site could potentially be prejudiced. Asking questions and discussing the works with officers would not, in my opinion affect the project but merely allow me to be a conduit of information to and from the public as well as the town council if they were to approach me for information.”

Members granted Cllr Carey dispensation after hearing he had no financial benefit from the property; Cllr Mark Carter saying: “If he wasn’t allowed to speak, I think the public would view it as awkward; I’m fully in favour of him being allowed to speak.”