The dangers of this material are well-known with those exposed to it suffering from conditions like asbestosis (an inflammatory condition affecting the lungs).

Despite being banned over two decades ago, asbestos is still present in a number of older homes.

This means homeowners may be at risk if this material becomes disturbed during a renovation.

What is asbestos? Everything you need to know

According to the UK Government website, asbestos is the name given to "several naturally occurring fibrous minerals that have crystallised to form fibres."

These fibres do not dissolve in water or evaporate, are resistant to heat, fire, chemical and biological degradation and are "mechanically strong".

The most commonly used asbestos was serpentine asbestos (chrysotile or white asbestos). This sub-type is soft, flexible and curved and far less hazardous than the amphibole type.

Is there asbestos in my home? How to identify this dangerous material

If you see asbestos in your home you should stop work immediately and contact your local authority for more information (Image: Getty Images) Asbestos can be found in any industrial or residential structure built or refurbished before the year 2000.

Virtual College states that in its "raw or loose form, asbestos appears to be a loose and almost fluffy material that is either grey, grey-brown or grey-blue.

"Clumps of asbestos may separate into strings or fibres, which are made up of microscopic asbestos fibres that are easily dislodged and sent into the air, where they can be inhaled."

Virtual College adds that there are three types of asbestos:

Crocidolite asbestos is a light blueish white, consists of long and thin fibres, and is known for being the most dangerous kind of asbestos.

Chrysotile asbestos is white in colour and can be identified by its curly fibres that are arranged in a layered structure when used in materials.

Amosite asbestos is brown and found more frequently in the US, and is also known for posing the biggest risk of cancer.

Asbestos is commonly found as a sprayed coating on walls, beams, ceilings and columns. It can also be found in cement panels and insulating boards for fire doors and partition walls.

If you believe you have found asbestos, you should stop work immediately and contact your local council for more information.