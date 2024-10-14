THE body of a 58-year-old woman was sadly found on a beach near Pensarn.
Police received a report of the discovery of the woman’s body shortly before 8am yesterday morning (October 13).
A spokesperson for the force said: “We can confirm that we received a report the discovery of a woman’s body shortly before 8am yesterday morning on the beach near Pensarn.
“The 58-year-old woman’s next of kin have been contacted and are being supported by officers.
“The coroner has been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.”
