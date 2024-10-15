The 30-foot yacht got into trouble at Dale Anchorage on the afternoon of Sunday, October 13. Despite efforts by the crew to mend the electrics the situation did not improve and the skipper ran the coastguards for assistance.

Angle lifeboat was launched shortly after 3.44pm and made best speed to the stricken yacht.

They found the vessel at anchor, but the captain was reluctant to remain in the area with a faulty vessel and an increasing easterly wind expected overnight.

The crew swiftly set about rigging a tow, and not long after the yacht was taken by the lifeboat in the direction of Milford Haven Marina.

Once off the entrance to the docks channel, the yacht was transferred into an alongside tow and taken safely into the marina.

With no further assistance required, the lifeboat departed the marina and was back alongside the jetty and readied for further service by 6pm.