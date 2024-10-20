Based on Westhill Avenue in Milford Haven, the property features two bathrooms, a driveway, front and rear gardens, utility room and versatile layout.

The bungalow is characterised by spacious modern living which includes a bespoke kitchen and the potential to construct a self-contained annexe.

The property has an open-plan kitchen dining area. (Image: Rightmove) There are five bedrooms in the bungalow. (Image: Rightmove)

There is the potential for a self-contained annexe in the bungalow. (Image: Rightmove) When you enter the property, you will see a modern utility room, leading into the fifth bedroom that comes with an en-suite shower room.

Due to the room’s spaciousness, there is the capacity for independent living or hosting guests.

The bespoke kitchen leads into an open plan living and dining area, consisting of patio doors and an electric feature fireplace to create a comforting environment.

The rear garden comes with a spacious lawn and a patio area. (Image: Rightmove) There are two bathrooms in the house. (Image: Rightmove) An electric fireplace is in the living area. (Image: Rightmove) Also on the ground floor, there is a family bathroom, double bedroom and adaptable dining room which can be converted into an extra bedroom.

The top floor has another toilet along with two large double bedrooms and extra storage room.

Outside the bungalow, the roomy driveway boasts parking space for multiple vehicles.

The front garden includes a lawn and mature shrubbery while the rear garden features a large patio area, another spacious lawn for family activities and another shed for more storage.

Milford Haven is located near a range of shops and amenities such as supermarkets, restaurants and pubs.

Furthermore, the town is driving distance to multiple beaches like Gelliswick, Skrinkle Haven and Little Haven.

For more information about this property, visit the listing on Rightmove.