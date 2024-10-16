Martletwy Young Farmers' Club (YFC) shared a video of members playing a cup game during an October meeting.

The video attracted shares from prominent figures in the agricultural industry, such as Gareth Wyn Jones and Olly Blogs.

The club, which meets every Monday at Cresselly Village Hall from 7.30pm to 9pm, welcomes everyone, not just farmers.

The video went viral (Image: Martletwy YFC)

The viral video was shared during National Young Farmers' Week, which ran from October 7 to October 11.

This past month has been eventful for Martletwy YFC.

At the Pembrokeshire YFC County AGM in September, the club received the Men's Rugby 7's Cup and the E.R. Phillips Award for charity and community work.

The rugby cup was particularly special, having been donated to the county federation by the grandfather of Martletwy YFC member Ellis Phillips.

Martletwy YFC leader Charles Harries collected both cups on the evening on behalf of the club.

Martletwy YFC was also named the Wales Federation of Young Farmers' Club of the Month for September.

Leader Andrew Harts expressed his pride at the hard work of all the members over the past year, stating that gaining this title was the 'cherry on the top'.

Martletwy YFC continues to engage in various activities, demonstrating the commitment of its members beyond just farming.