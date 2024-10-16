Jamie Flute, who works for Wiltshire Farm Foods, was delivering to a regular customer in Pontarddulais when he discovered she had been scammed out of £200.

A man had come to her door claiming to clean her gutters.

READ MORE: Runner's tribute to mum who died from pancreatic cancer

Mr Flute made the woman a cup of tea, called the police, and then took it upon himself to find the conman.

He visited nearby houses to see if anyone had CCTV footage of the incident.

One neighbour had recorded a van arriving at the woman’s house on their doorbell camera.

The van had contact details on the side, which police used to call the man in question.

This resulted in the woman getting all of her money back.

Mr Flute said: "It was the right thing to do and I’m just so pleased that our customer had her £200 returned.

"These petty criminals are rife and sadly target many of the elderly in our community."

The company's branch manager, Joe Llewelyn, said: "Jamie has been with us for a number of years now and he’s always going the extra mile for our customers, some of whom are quite frail.

"He’s always welcomed with open arms and many cups of tea on his rounds."