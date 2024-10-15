Nathan John, 19, of Richard John Road in Milford Haven, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with seven offences from two alleged attacks on October 2, 2022, and May 16 this year.

He was accused of three offences of rape, two of sexual assault by penetration, one of sexual assault and of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent - all of which he denies.

Opening the case, prosecutor James Hartson put to the jury that the two girls were raped “in strikingly similar circumstances”.

“Both young women met the defendant that night and ended up walking alone with him. Both were then isolated by him and were complimented by him.”

The prosecutor alleged that once the girls had been isolated, the defendant then turned to physical and sexual violence.

“These offences were all committed in public places. His urge for sex needing to be satisfied immediately there and then,” Mr Hartson said.

“In each case, he didn’t care if they consented or not.”

Mr Hartson said the first complainant – who was 16 at the time – had spent the evening of Saturday, October 1 drinking at a club in Milford Haven.

The then 17-year-old defendant was known to the complainant, and danced with and kissed her.

“She agreed to kiss him but she wasn’t interested in anything else,” Mr Hartson said.

He said that when walking the complainant home, the defendant threw her coat on the ground before then throwing her to the ground and taking his trousers off.

“What then followed was a frenzy of sexual violence,” Mr Hartson said.

The prosecution alleged that John slapped the complainant and covered her mouth, raped and orally raped the girl, and forced her to “put a finger up my a***”.

After the alleged attack, “he kept asking her ‘what did I just do’,” Mr Hartson said, before accusing her of spiking his drink.

The girl ran home and immediately reported the incident to her parents. John was arrested, and told police in interview that the girl had consented and also initiated the sex.

The defendant was released under investigation, however Mr Hartson said that he went on to reoffend whilst under investigation.

The second complainant – also 16 – was out with friends in Haverfordwest on May 16 when she saw the defendant. They decided to walk together, and he began complimenting her, Mr Hartson said.

The prosecutor said John led the girl in to a car park and started to kiss her, causing her to pull away.

“This young man doesn’t take no for an answer,” he said.

John was alleged to have raped the girl and sexually assaulted her by penetration.

“As he did so, he told her ‘If you don’t do it I’m going to kill you’,” Mr Hartson said, adding that he had shown her a knife in his pocket earlier in the walk. He said the defendant then punched her to the floor and ran away.

The complainant reported the alleged attack immediately, and again the defendant told police that the sex was consensual.

The trial continues.