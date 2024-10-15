Pembrokeshire Performing Arts is holding auditions for its next production, Jesus Christ Superstar this weekend.

The recently formed drama company’s premiere production, Annie, sold out every night and had the audience on their feet an the end of every performance.

The group, which incorporates music, drama and dance, was formed after the popular Fishguard Musical Theatre Society (FMTS) came to an end.

Director Neve Hallett decided to take up the baton and continue the legacy of her mum, Rain Slocombe, who formed FMTS and had directed successful shows including Cats, Land of Our Fathers and Brassed Off.

Rain will be involved in directing the upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Auditions take place this weekend on Sunday, October 20.

Audition slots are available by contacting Pembrokeshire Performing Arts on Facebook, @pembsperformingarts on Instagram or emailing neeve@pembsperformingarts.com.