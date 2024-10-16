Capel Berea Congregational Chapel in Berea, St David's, will open its doors on Saturday, October 26, from 2pm to 4pm.

The chapel, which dates back to the 1830s, will offer the public a chance to view historical records going back to the 1800s and explore the interior of the building.

Originally a small meeting house, the present stone structure was built with funds raised by chapel members on land donated by a local farming family.

A dedication plaque, found in a traditional hedgebank, states: "Berea built with bonds or promissory notes in 1833," with the monogram JP, believed to be a member of the Perkins family, who may have guaranteed the notes and donated the land from Caerhys farm.

The village of Berea in the St David's parish was named after the chapel, with possible ties to a city in Macedonia connected to biblical times.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet county archivist, Claire Orr, from Pembrokeshire Archives.

She will provide information on archiving records, preserving family and community documents, and conducting personal research into family records or property.

Attendees are encouraged to bring along documents or photographs, such as wedding photos taken at the chapel, to contribute to the chapel's document collection.

For those unable to attend, the chapel holds services in Welsh and plans to host more events in the future.