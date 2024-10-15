Dean Phillips, 35, of Church Hill Close, was charged with six offences across two dates in September.

Phillips was accused of assault by beating against a man on September 8, as well as possessing an offensive weapon – relating to a chain.

The defendant was also accused of having a knife in Pembroke Dock on September 10, as well as affray and attempting to wound a man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Phillips was further charged with threatening to destroy or damage property, relating to a house in Pembroke Dock on September 10.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Catherine Richards set a trial date of March 4. Phillips was remanded in to custody until that date.