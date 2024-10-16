During the visit, which took place on October 1, members of Hundleton WI learned about apple history and cider-making from David Halsted.

They had the opportunity to taste products such as cider, apple juice, and apple spiced rum, which were also available to purchase.

John Hogg judged the monthly competition, "Decorate An Apple," with Jayne Smith winning first place, followed by Carolyn Monk and Marilyn Williams.

Four members of the group took part in the Federation Quiz at The Archives Office in Haverfordwest on October 5.

The group's next meeting is scheduled for November 5 at 7pm in the Gilead School Room.