The Fishguard Bay Food Festival, organised by the Fishguard Bay Sustainable Food Initiative, was a 'vibrant celebration of local flavours and community well-being’ which ran from October 11 to 13.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

The festival will kicked off with a Tipple Trail hosted by local pubs and venues. Over the weekend Theatr Gwaun put on food and drink themed films such as Six Inches of Soil and Widow Clicquot.

On Saturday a Local Producers’ Market at Ysgol Bro Gwaun featured more than 40 stalls of artisanal, sustainable food and drink, as well as gourmet street food, cooking demonstrations children’s activities.

The concluded with an extremely popular wood-fired pizza pop up at Point Youth Centre and a Sail and Trade at the Hope & Anchor pub.

The final day of the festival focussed on wellness, with activities such as guided nature walks, yoga and meditation sessions, workshops, cooking demonstrations, craft activities for kids, and a sea swim.

The organisers are delighted with how it’s all gone.

(Image: Western Telegraph) “The festival surpassed all expectations this year and our feedback has shown how the festival has gone from strength to strength despite this only being its second year,” said one of the organisers, Elish Blade.

“This is largely down to the hard-working team who have been passionate to deliver a festival which puts the community of Fishguard and Goodwick at its heart.”

(Image: Western Telegraph) Elish said highlights of the festival included the indoor market with its spirit of celebration and support for our local producers and the great local street food traders who cooked up a storm.

“We were delighted to see how our local chefs and cooked fared in the spotlight for the cookery demos as they were all new to the challenge,” added Elish. “While the workshops really brought home the message around sustainability and health.”

“It has to be said the festival has really started to develop its own identity and this year we tried some new ideas and it has certainly paid off,” said Elish.

“Our outdoor activities like the guided walks in nature and sea swim really captured the love for the beautiful environment around us.”

Elosh said the feedback had been great with one attendee writing 'thank you for giving the community such a wonderful festival we can all be part off '.

“With feedback like that it's hard not to be excited for next year and what can be achieved,” she said.

“The festival is all about collaboration so if you want to get involved in 2025 let us know.”