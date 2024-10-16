Local lifeboat fundraisers have handed over a cheque for £18,625 during the charity’s 200th anniversary year.
Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI fundraisers presented the cheque to lifeboat coxswain Gemma Gill.
The money was raised through several events including a big raffle, bingo night and the popular Open Breakwater.
The lifeboat also received some very generous donations from local supporters.
“The volunteers were all delighted to be able to contribute such a substantial sum to the RNLI to help with the running costs of our lifeboats,” said fundraising chair, Sylvia Hotchin.
“We would like to thank everyone who has attended our fundraising events and helped us in any way to support us in our work to save lives at sea.”
