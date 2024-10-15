Tonight (October 15) and tomorrow (October 16), the spell of heavy rain is likely to cause travel disruption.

Over a six-hour period, locations in South Wales are likely to experience more than 10-20mm of rain, with some places seeing 50-80mm of rain.

An additional hazard has been issued for lightning and isolated thunderstorms.

The warning is in place from 6pm this evening until midday tomorrow and covers much of Wales, including areas of Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

Here is a list of what to expect:

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

There is a small chance that some communities will be temporarily cut off by flooded roads

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

If you’re planning to travel in severe wet weather, you should consider the following: