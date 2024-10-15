A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office across west Wales amid fears heavy rain could cause flooding.
Tonight (October 15) and tomorrow (October 16), the spell of heavy rain is likely to cause travel disruption.
Over a six-hour period, locations in South Wales are likely to experience more than 10-20mm of rain, with some places seeing 50-80mm of rain.
An additional hazard has been issued for lightning and isolated thunderstorms.
The warning is in place from 6pm this evening until midday tomorrow and covers much of Wales, including areas of Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
Here is a list of what to expect:
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
- There is a small chance that some communities will be temporarily cut off by flooded roads
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
If you’re planning to travel in severe wet weather, you should consider the following:
- Check if your property is at risk of flooding
- Prepare a food plan and an emergency flood kit
- Avoid delays by checking road conditions before driving
- Check bus and train timetables prior to leaving your home
- Pack torches, batteries and a mobile phone power pack
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here