Peter Footitt, 61, of Lon Elan, died of multiple injuries in the early hours of January 19 after the car he was driving hit a stationary HGV on a layby on the A483 between junctions three and four.

Following a full inquest into his death, held at County Hall, Ruthin today (October 15), John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales (East and Central) recorded a conclusion of suicide.

For support, anyone can contact Samaritans for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.

The inquest heard that Mr Footitt, a St Asaph-born retired police officer, had an appointment at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd’s Ablett mental health unit on January 18 which, according to one of his daughters, left him “extremely upset and worried”.

Following a phone call with two of his daughters that evening, he then sent them a message later that day reiterating “how badly he had been treated that day”.

Jean Leo, a clinician who saw Mr Footitt at the Ablett Unit on January 18, said he appeared to have been “made anxious” by the additional presence of two juniors at the meeting.

“I didn’t expect to see as many people,” she said he told her.

At 1.18am the next day, Mr Footitt’s Ford Transit Connect vehicle hit a HGV on the A483, which was parked in a layby at the time.

Emergency services were contacted by Andrew Strzyzewski, the driver of the HGV who was woken by the crash, and Mr Footitt was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic at 1.30am.

A subsequent search of his property led to the discovery of what appeared to be “pre-death communications” from Mr Footitt, who had been prescribed antidepressants.

Examination of his vehicle found no significant defects which may have contributed to the crash.

But there was evidence to suggest that Mr Footitt was not wearing his seatbelt, was driving at approximately 67mph on a road with a 60mph speed limit, and had not applied his brakes before the crash.

Analysis of his mobile phone found no evidence to suggest it was in use at the time of the crash, but frequent searches relating to medical conditions and suicide had been made.

A post-mortem examination found alcohol at a non-fatal level in Mr Footitt’s system, meanwhile.

Kyle Jones, a forensic collision investigator who filed a report on the circumstances surrounding Mr Footitt’s death, concluded that the crash occurred solely due to his actions, rather than due to any mechanical or environmental factors.

Concluding, Mr Gittins said that there is “no doubt whatsoever” that Mr Footitt would not have experienced any suffering as a result of his injuries, as they would have caused his death “immediately”.

He offered his condolences to Mr Footitt’s loved ones, many of whom attended the inquest, telling them: “In very, very trying circumstances, it’s clear to me that you miss him hugely.”

Following Mr Footitt’s death, a statement released on behalf of his family read: “He was such a loving dad to Emma, Sara and Rosie, a son, brother, uncle, amazing ‘pops’ and friend who will be sorely missed by us all.

“Dad will never, ever be forgotten, and we will make sure we keep his memory alive.

“The family would like to thank everyone for all their kind words and support at this difficult time.”