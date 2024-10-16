Milford Haven Town Council is accepting applications for festive funds.

In total, the council is offering offering £2,500. This is available to organisations to help with Christmas celebrations. The donations to each organisation will typically be around £100.

Interested parties should apply by 4pm on November 11. Applications can be made by emailing admin@milfordhaventowncouncil.co.uk, by visiting the town council website, contacting through Milford Haven Town Council's social media pages or calling 01646 692505.