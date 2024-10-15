With just 10 weeks to go until Christmas, Asda has announced Asda Delivery Pass shoppers can now pre-book their festive food deliveries.

All other Asda customers will be able to reserve their slot from October 22 – meaning some savvy shoppers will have their deliveries organised more than two months in advance of the big day.

Over one million home delivery and click and collect slots will be available in the week leading up to Christmas. Ticking off the all-important Christmas ‘big shop’, complete with all the trimmings.

Georgina Bell, Interim Senior Director of Asda.com commented: “Before we know it, the festive season is upon us, and lots of our customers will be looking at ways they can get ahead of the preparations.

“This year in particular, we’ve seen a significant increase in online searches for Christmas products, from as early as mid-September.

“Shoppers can also make changes or additions to their basket up until 11pm the night before their delivery or collection, which we know is important for those ever-evolving Christmas plans to celebrate with family and friends.”

The minimum online spend at Asda is £40 for delivery and £25 for click and collect.

For more information about Asda’s Christmas offering and how to book their slot, shoppers can visit: asda.com/Christmas.

Tesco Christmas delivery slots

Tesco has also revealed when shoppers will be able to secure their Christmas deliveries.

The supermarket's delivery plan and click and collect delivery plan customers can book their slots from 6am on Tuesday, November 5.

While regular shoppers will have to wait until November 12 to nab a slot.

Other supermarkets have already opened their Christmas delivery slots.

Waitrose Christmas delivery slots

The delivery or collection dates on offer are between 20 and 24 December.

Each slot costs £4 with a minimum spend of £40.

Morrisons Christmas delivery slots

Customers can secure their preferred Christmas delivery slot between December 20-24 with a minimum spend of just £25.

In a statement, Morrisons said: "This exclusive early access opportunity allows Delivery Pass customers the guarantee of a seamless and stress-free online shopping experience during the busiest season of the year."

Ocado Christmas delivery slots

Ocado opened Christmas delivery slots to members with a Smart Pass, its paid-for subscription service, on 23 September.

Delivery slots booked for 20-24 December will have a minimum spend of £90.