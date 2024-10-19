The Nags Head almost has 800 reviews on Tripadvisor and an average rating of four and a half stars out of five.

Based in Abercych village, plenty of reviews compliment the pub for its friendly service, homely environment and delicious food.

The Nags Head is a family-owned gastropub located in the magical Cych Valley. (Image: The Nags Head) Owner of The Nags Head, Dewi Davies said: "We are a family owned gastropub with rooms, located in the magical Cych Valley who continually look to re-invest in the business, looking at ways to improve service wherever possible.

"We always provide a warm Welsh Welcome Creoso, with an interior full of character including old oak wooden beaks, original slate flagstones, a global beer bottle collection, with genuine Welsh art and antiques such as classic Pembrokeshire Settles in every room too.

"We always look to support local business wherever possible and in return we feel that the local community supports us, which is much appreciated especially post the summer tourist season.

"Our main offering is to provide a quality dining experience, washed down with local microbrewery ales and quality wine, whilst offering excellent value for money in a demanding economy, using local seasonal produce wherever possible.

"Our recent awards are testimony to the fact that we take all forms of review feedback very seriously and include Tripadvisor Travellers Awards (2024 - and for the last 5 years), Best Pub in The Tivyside Area 2022, Best Pub In Pembrokeshire 2023 (Visit Pembs Tourism) and listed in the Top 100 Pubs by The Daily Mail (Oct 2024)."

The pub has decked canopied areas outside. (Image: Google Maps) The Nags Head was crowned Pub of the Year in the Croeso Awards 2023. (Image: The Nags Head) A range of local produce is used in the pub's food. (Image: The Nags Head) One review from this month (October 2024) said: “Once again my wife and I had delicious meals at this wonderful gastropub. The service was first class by attentive staff Danielle. Hannah, Zoe and the bar steward were also entertaining.

“The lamb tagliatelle was delicious, as was the pork belly. I can’t recommend the place highly enough.

Many reviews praise the pub for it's delicious food. (Image: Google Maps) The fireplace gives the pub a snug and homely feeling. (Image: The Nags Head) A review from last month (September 2024) added: “This place is awesome. Great food and excellent friendly staff with good service. This is a place steep in history located in a fantastical Cych Valley and it’s not far from Cenarth Falls.

“This is our favourite place. Come winter or summer, The Nag's Head simply offers a burst of magical atmosphere. We highly recommend it.”

Another review from September wrote: “Two friendly and welcoming young ladies served us. Good choice of tempting tasters and starters.

“We could only manage a main course and chose swordfish steak with black rice and feta salad with olives in a lemon dressing.

“Fish was cooked perfectly. We had a superb evening in a cosy traditional country pub and returning this evening."

The Nags Head has an average rating of four and a half stars out of five on Tripadvisor. (Image: Google Maps) There are rooms available at The Nags Head. (Image: The Nags Head) A Christmas party for farmers was previously held at the pub. (Image: The Nags Head) Meanwhile, a review from August 2024 posted: “Another great evening, thank you all for fitting us in at the very last minute. Food was wonderful, staff were amazing, and we all enjoyed ourselves.

“This is always our favourite place to eat, and we receive the warmest of welcomes! Thanks again to all.”

For more information, visit The Nag's Head website.