Nathan and Roy Brown had been due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, October 15 after reports that three people had been assaulted.

The two defendants had pleaded not guilty to offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against two men, and a burglary at an address on Swanfield in Ystalyfera.

Nathan Brown, 34, of Park Hill in Swallownest, denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a third man, while Roy Brown, 49, of Pitt Street in Kimberworth, was alleged to have caused criminal damage to a drainpipe and electrical wiring.

Ahead of the trial getting underway, prosecutor Caitlin Brazel asked for a charge of affray to be put to the defendants.

It was alleged that the defendants used or threatened unlawful violence against three people on March 29.

They both pleaded guilty. Ms Brazel said that these pleas were acceptable and a trial would not be required for the remaining charges.

Judge Catherine Richards re-admitted the defendants to bail and adjourned the case for the preparation of a pre-sentence report for them both.

She ordered the pair to return to court for sentence on November 12.