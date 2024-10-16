Time is running out for Pembrokeshire parents to apply for secondary school places for their year six children.
Parents and guardians have until December 22 to submit applications for September 2025.
Applications made after this date will be marked as late, which could affect a child's chances of getting into their preferred school.
There is no automatic entry to secondary schools, even for those living in catchment areas or attending feeder schools.
A formal application must be made to secure a place.
However, year six pupils at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Ysgol Bro Preseli, and Ysgol Caer Elen are not required to apply, as they are already enrolled in three-to-16 schools and are expected to continue there.
Parents wanting their child to switch to a different secondary school must apply by the December deadline.
The application process is available online at the Pembrokeshire County Council website under ‘Apply for a School Place’.
Parents and guardians will be notified about school placements on March 3, 2025.
A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson said: "It is important to note that a school place will not be allocated unless a formal application is received."
For more details on the admissions process, parents can consult the Information to Parents section on the council's website.
