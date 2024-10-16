Parents and guardians have until December 22 to submit applications for September 2025.

Applications made after this date will be marked as late, which could affect a child's chances of getting into their preferred school.

There is no automatic entry to secondary schools, even for those living in catchment areas or attending feeder schools.

A formal application must be made to secure a place.

However, year six pupils at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Ysgol Bro Preseli, and Ysgol Caer Elen are not required to apply, as they are already enrolled in three-to-16 schools and are expected to continue there.

Parents wanting their child to switch to a different secondary school must apply by the December deadline.

The application process is available online at the Pembrokeshire County Council website under ‘Apply for a School Place’.

Parents and guardians will be notified about school placements on March 3, 2025.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson said: "It is important to note that a school place will not be allocated unless a formal application is received."

For more details on the admissions process, parents can consult the Information to Parents section on the council's website.