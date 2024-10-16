Leslie Thomas, Adam Idris and Jessie Thompson initially came before Swansea Crown Court last month accused of a series of drug and knife offences.

Idris and Thompson had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine throughout July.

Idris, 42, of Langdon Road in Swansea, also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine on July 31, which 30-year-old Thompson denied – instead admitting an alternative charge of cocaine possession.

65-year-old Thomas, of George Street in Neath, had denied being concerned in the supply of cocaine across July and possession with intent to supply cocaine on July 31, but pleaded guilty to cocaine possession.

Idris and Thomas had both also charged with three offences of having a knife in a public place, relating to three knives being found in their vehicle on the A477 at Milton on July 31 – which they both denied.

At the previous hearing, the pleas of Idris and Thompson, of Plas Peregrine in Steynton, were deemed acceptable. Judge Huw Rees entered not guilty verdicts for Idris on the knife offences and for Thompson on the charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The three defendants were remanded in to custody, and Thomas was set to stand trial on January 23.

However, Thomas came back before Swansea Crown Court on October 8, where he admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine on July 31.

Prosecutor James Hartson said that this plea was acceptable, and a trial would not be sought on the knife charges.

“The two male defendants have driven from Swansea in to Pembrokeshire to deliver the cocaine for her to sell,” Mr Hartson previously told the court.

He added that the cocaine recovered was worth around £2,000.

Judge Rees entered not guilty verdicts on the knife offences for Thomas, and remanded him back in to custody.

The trio will return to court to be sentenced on a date after October 21.