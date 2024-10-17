As the festive season approaches, the large national retail sector is expected to advertise an increase in seasonal staff positions.

Jobseekers considering these roles should note that successful seasonal employees often transition into longer-term employment.

The Jobcentres are typically informed of these opportunities towards the end of October and the beginning of November.

Further details will be provided through work coaches in Jobcentres.

Fred Hatton of the DWP employer and partnership team said: "With Christmas fast approaching, many employers are looking for temporary staff to fill their vacancies.

"Jobseekers will find inspiration and lots of help to apply at their local Jobcentre.

"Many will find that seasonal work provides an opportunity to build new skills and experience, which can be carried forward later to a permanent role.

"We are working hard with employers in the neighbourhood to identify their vacancies, which will ensure jobseekers have the best chance to find work that suits their personal situation.

"Remember - Christmas comes once a year, but can provide lifelong skills through work experience."

In September, the Hywel Dda UHB NHS future workforce team visited Pembrokeshire Jobcentres to deliver information sessions for claimants about employment within the NHS.

NHS staff provided a bespoke presentation with information on how to structure applications to stand a better chance of achieving an interview, information on the different roles currently available within the NHS, and the benefits of working for the NHS.

Volunteering opportunities and work experience within different departments were also discussed.

The NHS is the largest single employer in Wales and offers a lot, including job satisfaction, for those who choose this path.

In Pembrokeshire, Ledwood Mechanical Engineering Ltd is recruiting as the business prepares to scale up the delivery of key projects throughout the UK.

Welders, mechanical fitters, pipe fitters, riggers, and platers are needed for client projects in the energy production and processing industries.

These include South Hook and Valero in Pembroke Dock, Hinkley Point C in Somerset, the Fawley TAR turnaround project in Southampton, and the VINCI joint venture (EVT) project at Isle of Grain in Kent.

Benefit claimants are encouraged to ask their work coach about the next opportunity to find out more.

For those not on benefits, contact your Careers Wales/Working Wales team via the website.

To find out more about jobs in your area, go to the UK Government website's find a job page and the Indeed website; it is also worth searching company websites to establish if they have one, as these businesses will generally have a careers page showing their live jobs.