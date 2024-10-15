Clifford Dunn, 73, admits causing the death of Paul Bush by careless driving on August 17, 2023, in Llandegley.

Dunn, of Saxon Close, Gloucester, appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 15, where he entered a guilty plea to the charge.

The court heard Dunn was driving a Mazda Bongo - a type of motorhome - on the A44 at Llandegley when he collided with Mr Bush who was riding a motorbike.

Prosecutor Shane Maddocks said all options are open to the bench and placed the offence in category C, meaning the starting point for sentence is 26 weeks, which is at the bottom of the lower court’s powers.

Stephen Young, representing Dunn, said: “He accepts it was a momentary lapse of judgement regarding a turn he was making, which led to a collision with the motorcycle.

“The defendant has no previous convictions. He has a clean licence, no points or disqualifications in his history and he pleads guilty.”

Magistrates committed the case to Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court for sentence, telling Dunn that he will be due to appear there on November 12.

In the meantime they ordered an interim disqualification from driving.