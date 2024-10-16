The discount retailer is within days of throwing the doors wide to its new store in Pembroke Dock.

Home Bargains is setting up shop in the former Wilko premises in Pier Road, and the finishing touches are currently being put to the site.

The new store – Pembrokeshire’s third in the Home Bargains empire of more than 550 shops – will create more than 50 jobs, “mostly recruited from the local area”, a spokesperson for the company told the Western Telegraph.

The new store in Pembroke Dock is in the building formerly occupied by Wilko. (Image: Western Telegraph)

They added: “This is our first store in Pembroke Dock and we are extremely excited to be opening and are looking forward to welcoming customers from the local communities.

The new store is opening just in time for shoppers to grab some last-minute Hallowe'en goodies. (Image: Home Bargains)

“The store will have an extensive range of our famous Top Brands Bottom Prices covering both non-food ranges and food ranges.

“We will also have an extensive range of frozen and chilled products on sale.”

A banner on the front wall of the site is advertising the opening date as Saturday, October 26.

A banner proclaims the opening of the new store on Saturday October 26. (Image: Western Telegraph) The store was vacated by Wilko last year after its parent company went into liquidation.

It was one of more than 400 Wilko stores which shut down throughout the UK.

Home Bargains - which also has Pembrokeshire stores in Haverfordwest and Milford Haven - announced earlier this year that they would be taking over the Pembroke Dock building.

In March, Home Bargains owner TJ Morris Limited was given permission for external works to the former Wilkinson Stores building, with a new shopfront, new goods doors and refurbishment works, along with the installation of condensers and associated works.

Home Bargains has become one of the biggest privately-owned companies in the UK and has more than 550 stores, with plans to expand to over 1,000.