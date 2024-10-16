They will be able to enjoy the magnificent sight of a steam train making its way through south Pembrokeshire,

The Pembroke Coast Express recalls the 1950s days of named steam trains on the former Western Region of British Railways. The train ran from London Paddington through South Wales to the south Pembrokeshire coast.

A Great Western Railways poster adveritising the charms of Tenby. (Image: GWR)

This Sunday, October 20, this will be re-created, hauled by Black 5 class locomotive No.44871.

'Rare opportunity'





Passengers on the nostalgic journey – being organised by The Railway Touring Company – have paid up to £339 for their seats.

That’s for the Premier package which includes a full English breakfast and four-course silver service dinner.

The Standard adult fare of £129 does not include catering, although a buffet car will be available.

Although these classes are a sell-out, the company is advertising l'limited availability' on First Class seats at £239, which includes a breakfast roll and a small afternoon tea.

The company is billing the journey as ‘a rare opportunity’.

The steam locomotive will haul the train eastwards from Pembroke Dock. (Image: Pexels)

All aboard from Bristol

The Pembroke Coast Express, hauled by the steam locomotive, will leave Bristol Temple Meads soon after 8am, heading for west Wales and stopping at Newport and Cardiff to pick up further passengers.

The train then continues on its journey through Bridgend and stops at Port Talbot for the locomotive to take on water.

At Briton Ferry, it follows the Swansea District Line to Llangennech, and then from Llanelli, it travels by the sea wall for most of the way to Carmarthen.

Diesel-hauled west

The train will be diesel-hauled on leaving Carmarthen at 1.50pm for Whitland, where it joins the scenic branch line to Pembroke Dock.

It passes through Kilgetty and Saundersfoot before stopping at Tenby at 2.40pm to set down passengers who may wish to spend just over an hour in the resort before the train's return.

The journey continues via Penally to Pembroke Dock, arriving at 3pm.

When to watch

The steam locomotive takes the lead to haul the train eastwards from Pembroke Dock, departing at 3.10pm and arriving in Tenby at 3.50pm to pick up passengers who left the train there.

Continuing to Whitland, the train joins the main line from Fishguard Harbour, by-passing the terminus station at Carmarthen by taking the south curve.

Then it's on through Kidwelly and Llanelli before tackling the steep ascent of Cockett Bank, a 1 in 50 gradient.

The train avoids the terminus station at Swansea High Street and passes through Neath to join the main line at Briton Ferry.

The first set-down stop is Cardiff, followed by Newport, before continuing through the Severn Tunnel and onwards to Bristol, the journey’s end.