Huge delays after incident on Pembrokeshire road - LIVE

Huge delays after incident in Milford Haven

Huge delays after incident in Milford Haven - LIVE

By Tom Moody

  • There are traffic delays on Steynton Road due to broken down traffic lights.
  • Police have asked drivers to look for alternative routes if possible.

