Police are advising drivers to avoid a main road in Powys this morning due to flooding.
Dyfed-Powys Police are advising drivers to avoid the A470 after heavy rain this morning (October 16) caused flooding in the area.
This flooding is causing traffic to move slowly in the area near Llanidloes heading towards Llangurig.
Drivers are reporting that other roads leading from Llanidloes are also waterlogged with parts of the road from Llanidloes to Trefeglwys completely covered in water.
Traffic information is showing that traffic is currently moving slowly on the A470 south out of Llanidloes by Bradley’s garage.
In a statement online Dyfed-Powys Police said: “A470 Llangurig-Llanidloes. There are currently delays due to flooding.
“Please be patient and take an alternative route if possible or plan extra time into your journey.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here