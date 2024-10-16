Dyfed-Powys Police are advising drivers to avoid the A470 after heavy rain this morning (October 16) caused flooding in the area.

This flooding is causing traffic to move slowly in the area near Llanidloes heading towards Llangurig.

Drivers are reporting that other roads leading from Llanidloes are also waterlogged with parts of the road from Llanidloes to Trefeglwys completely covered in water.

Traffic information is showing that traffic is currently moving slowly on the A470 south out of Llanidloes by Bradley’s garage.

(Image: Google Maps)

In a statement online Dyfed-Powys Police said: “A470 Llangurig-Llanidloes. There are currently delays due to flooding.

“Please be patient and take an alternative route if possible or plan extra time into your journey.”