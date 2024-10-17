Bluestone National Park Resort, near Narberth, marked World Mental Health Day on October 10 with a dedicated employee event, reinforcing its commitment to a supportive and healthy work environment.

The event provided staff with access to various resources and activities to promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

More than a dozen charities offered information and support on nutrition, exercise, mood management, and financial wellbeing.

Interactive activities, including a body scanner provided by Pembrokeshire Leisure, encouraged staff to engage with their health in fun and informative ways.

Free refreshments, including coffees from GTBAL and complimentary cupcakes, were available throughout the day.

There were two raffles with prizes including a Bluestone studio break, a meal for two at the resort, and a Well Spa treatment.

This World Mental Health Day initiative is the latest in a series of programmes implemented by Bluestone to support its employees' wellbeing.

The resort has a dedicated wellbeing team and an extensive employee assistance programme. It was awarded the Corporate Health Standard gold award by NHS Wales in recognition of its commitment to workplace health.

Stuart Davies-Jaynes, director of people services, said: "Our employees are a team, and as a business, we place their health and well-being in the workplace at the top of what we do.

"This isn’t just about a single day of awareness.

"It’s what we do every day.

"World Mental Health Day allows us to raise even more awareness of the support we provide to everyone."

"The event proved a popular opportunity for employees from throughout the business to learn more about our support and also to gather information about ways they can help themselves, their family, and friends."

Bluestone arranged for brief, rotational opportunities throughout the day to ensure all staff could participate.