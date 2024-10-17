Luke Roberts, an ECITB Scholarship learner, is one of three finalists in the New Entrant Award category at the 2024 ECI Training and Development Awards.

This is the third consecutive year that a Pembrokeshire College ECITB Scholarship learner has been recognised among the best in the UK.

Luke said: "I’m honoured to have been selected as a finalist; this is a really proud moment for me as a student.

"I’d like to say a thank you to my tutors for all their help and support with my journey."

His recognition highlights the continued success of Pembrokeshire College’s ECITB Scholarship programme and its commitment to nurturing talent in the engineering and construction sectors.

William Bateman, curriculum area manager for the faculty of engineering and computing, said: "We are incredibly proud that Luke has been shortlisted as a finalist.

"This recognition is a true reflection of his dedication and hard work.

"Luke has consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment, always being the first to arrive and the last to leave.

"His success is also a credit to the outstanding guidance he has received from our exceptional lecturers and tutors, who have helped him develop an impressive skillset across all welding processes.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate his achievements."

The scholarship was developed to ensure a continuous flow of new talent into the engineering industry and to equip scholars with the core skills essential for a successful career.