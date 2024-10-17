Hundreds of lanterns will create a wave of twinkling lights through traffic-free streets as darkness falls on Saturday October 26.

It's being hosted by Pembrokeshire community arts organisation, Span Arts, which has secured UK government Levelling Up funding to stage the parade.

Span Arts said: "We are thrilled to be bringing back this beloved event to Haverfordwest for 2024."

It's going to be a glorious sight! (Image: Span Arts)

The community was given a choice of theme for the event, and after a close vote, local artist Harriet Davies was chosen to lead the procession with her boat lantern.

Two free lantern-making workshops have been held in Haverhub, Haverfordwest where people of all ages have been able to create their very own lanterns from willow and paper.

Route and timings

Lantern-bearers are asked to gather at St Thomas's Green, Haverfordwest at 5pm on Saturday October 26 ahead of the parade's starts at 6pm.

It will make its way through the town, via Market Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Swan Square and Quay Street, ending at the Skate Park by County Hall.

Spectators are being asked not to congregate at the start point, but instead line the route or join the parade on its route.

The following road closures will be in place between 5pm and 7,30pm on the night:

Bush Row, Upper & Lower Market Street: From its junction with St Thomas Green to High Street

High Street: From its junction with Castle Square to its junction with Market Street

Bridge Street: Its whole length

Swan Square: Its whole length

Old Bridge: Swan Square to Riverside Quay

Quay Street: At the junction with High Street to its junction with lane leading towards footbridge.