Neyland Ladies Choir recently performed at St Mary's Church, Hakin, to celebrate Dorothy Beckett's 90th birthday, who has been a member of the choir for many years.

The choir wanted to acknowledge her dedication, not only to them but also to her 74 years of fundraising for the RNLI.

The concert, attended by Ms Beckett's family and members of Angle Lifeboat RNLI, was filled to capacity, with all proceeds going to the RNLI.

Dorothy was given a cake at the concert to celebrate her 90th birthday (Image: Neyland Ladies Choir)

Choir president Simon Hancock welcomed everyone and spoke about Ms Beckett's popularity in the choir and the community.

The choir shared the stage with the Milford Haven Junior Town Band, who played a medley of pieces and received great applause from the appreciative audience.

Soloists included Mali, Ella-Mae, and Olivia, with Faith and Nia from the main band assisting.

Jan Mathias, a former Hakin Point RNLI group member with Ms Beckett, thanked her for more than 50 years of dedication and support to the charity.

In full uniform, Angle Lifeboat RNLI crew representatives presented Ms Beckett with a long service medal and flowers.

The choir performed a variety of beloved pieces, particularly reviving 'Christopher Robin is Saying his Prayers', where Ms Beckett had a solo part, moving the audience once again.

Noreen Hadfield delivered a "This is Your Choir Life" presentation, reflecting on Ms Beckett's 30 years as a chorister with Neyland Ladies Choir.

Sheila Griffiths prepared screened photographs, providing a glimpse into the highlights and humorous experiences of the tours and events over the years.

The evening concluded with a rendition of 'Happy Birthday', with Ms Beckett's son Adrian expressing gratitude to the choir and Junior Band for a wonderful start to his mother's celebration weekend.