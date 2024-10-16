The three drivers were clocked going over the limit in Rochdale and Newport.

Their cases were heard at Manchester Magistrates’ Court and Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

MARK TATTERSALL, 55, of Bishops Lane in Pembroke, was caught speeding on the motorway near Rochdale.

Tattersall was driving a Dacia Duster on the eastbound M62 at 90mph between junctions 19 and 20 on March 4.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure, and the defendant was fined £220 at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on September 25.

He had three points added to his licence, and must pay £90 in costs and an £88 surcharge.

ROYSTON TROTMAN, 67, of Atlantic Drive in Broad Haven, was caught speeding in an average speed limit on the M4.

Trotman was driving an Audi Q3 on the M4 between junctions 25 and 24 around Newport on March 1. He was doing 57mph in the 50mph average speed limit.

He pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure, and was fined £108 at Newport Magistrates’ Court on October 1.

Trotman was handed three points, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £43 surcharge.

ARTHUR KESTERTON, 77, of Cellar Hill in Milford Haven, was speeding on the M4.

Kesterton was driving a Volkswagen Taigo on the eastbound M4 between junctions 25 and 24 at Newport on February 22. He was doing 59mph in the 50mph average speed limit.

He pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure and was fined £153 at Newport Magistrates’ Court on September 16.

Kesterton was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £61 surcharge, and had three points put on his licence.