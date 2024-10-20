The four defendants were accused of drink and drug-driving, not identifying a driver when asked by the police, and driving through a red light.

Their cases were heard in Reading, Southampton, North Somerset, and Newport Magistrates’ Courts.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

CAI NICHOLAS, 22, of Charles Thomas Avenue in Pembroke Dock, admitted drug-driving and speeding on the motorway in Berkshire.

Nicholas was driving a Vauxhall Astra at over 70mph between junctions 12 and 13 on the M4 on June 16.

When tested, he recorded having 181 micrograms of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) per litre (µg/L) of blood and 66µg/L of benzoylecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine – in his blood.

The legal limits – to exclude accidental exposure – are 10µg/L and 50µg/L respectively.

He pleaded guilty to speeding and two offences of drug-driving.

Nicholas was sentenced to a one-year community order at Reading Magistrates' Court on September 3. As part of this, he must complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 40 months and must pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

NICHOLAS MORGAN, 37, of Spring Gardens in Letterston, was drink-driving in Hampshire.

Morgan was driving a Vauxhall Vivaro on Larch Way in Bursledon on September 2. When breathalysed, he recorded having 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Morgan pleaded guilty, and was banned from driving for a year at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on September 24.

He was fined £120 and was ordered to pay a £48 surcharge.

AGNES ORBACH, 37, formerly of Ffordd Cilgwyn in Newport, was caught driving through a red light in Bristol.

Orbach went through a red light on the westbound A4032 Bond Street at the junction with the A4044 Bond Street South on October 5 last year.

The defendant, now of Zetland Road in the Redland area of Bristol, pleaded guilty at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on September 3.

She was ordered to pay a £146 fine, costs of £90, and a £58 surcharge. Orbach also had three points added to her licence.

BYRON ROWLANDS, 22, of Baring Gould Way in Haverfordwest, failed to identify a driver accused of speeding.

The driver of an Audi A1 was alleged to have been doing 58mph in the 50mph average speed limit on the M4 between junctions 28 and 27 on February 29.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure on September 27.

Rowlands was ordered to pay a £660 fine, costs of £90 and a £264 surcharge. He also had six points added to his licence at Newport Magistrates’ Court.