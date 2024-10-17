Bull Moose Productions has announced the start of production on "Metcalf vs Puskás: The Forgotten Game."

The documentary, directed by Pembrokeshire's Daniel Metcalf, will delve into the little-known 1967 charity match that saw some of Britain's biggest football stars, including Mr Metcalf's grandfather, Mike Metcalf, take on a Ferenc Puskás International XI.

The film will feature football legends such as Billy Liddell, John Charles, Malcolm Allison, Dave Hickson, and Billy Bingham.

Mr Metcalf said: "This project is a journey of discovery.

"It's about uncovering a lost moment in football history, but it's also about exploring how sport brings communities together.

"Through my grandfather's story, we'll examine the changing face of football over the past half-century."

The production has already received substantial backing, with Chester FC providing access to archival material and allowing filming at their stadium.

Welsh football legend Neville Southall has also shown interest, stating: "A fascinating footballing story which should make for a great film, I can't wait to watch and learn more about it."

The documentary will recreate the atmosphere of the 1967 match using interviews, archival footage, and animation.

It will not only pay tribute to this unique moment in football history but also explore wider themes of community, memory, and social change.

Bull Moose Productions is keen to collaborate with local talent in Pembrokeshire and the surrounding areas.

The team is looking for filmmakers, technicians, and production assistants to help bring this story to life.

Mr Metcalf said: "We're looking to build a community around this film.

"Whether you're a football fan, a history buff, or simply someone who loves a good story, there are many ways to get involved.

"We're particularly keen to tap into the wealth of creative talent here in Pembrokeshire."

The production team is seeking individuals to assist with film crew positions for summer 2025 filming, pre-production organisation and research, post-production assistance (editing, sound, score), fundraising and investment, and marketing, social media, and distribution.

This is a unique chance for Pembrokeshire residents to contribute to a project with national appeal, gaining valuable experience in the film industry.

The production is also actively seeking financial support to ensure the highest quality for "Metcalf vs Puskás: The Forgotten Game."

Bull Moose Productions welcomes investment from individuals and groups who are passionate about football history, heritage, and compelling storytelling.

The team also plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign, offering supporters the chance to feel personally involved in the project through a range of perks and rewards.

Additionally, Bull Moose Productions will be applying for funding from relevant film bodies to support this ambitious project.

For those interested in contributing their skills, investing in the project, or learning more about upcoming crowdfunding opportunities, please contact Daniel Metcalf directly at contact@metcalfvspuskas.com.