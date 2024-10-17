The café, run by volunteers, has been offering free repairs on a variety of items, from electrical goods to bicycles, as part of a global movement to reduce waste.

The initiative aligns with International Repair Day, observed on October 19, promoting a shift from a ‘throwaway’ culture to one that embraces repair and reuse.

Repair Cafes across Wales have reportedly saved residents nearly £1 million through free repairs.

The St Dogmaels Repair Café has become a staple in the community, preventing numerous items from landing in landfill.

Volunteers not only repair goods but also share their expertise, helping to foster a culture of sustainability.

Throughout the year, the café also hosts plant and seed swaps, as well as clothing exchange sessions.

The café is known for more than just its repair services.

It offers a social hub where locals can enjoy tea, coffee, and cakes, with occasional live music performances.

The St Dogmaels Repair Café operates on the last Saturday of each month at the St Dogmaels Memorial Hall from 10am to 1pm.

Residents are encouraged to utilise these services, which provide both cost-saving and environmental benefits.

For more information, the Repair Café Wales website offers guidance and tips for those wishing to attempt repairs themselves.