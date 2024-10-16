Former Parachute Regiment soldier Marvin ‘Manny’ Manfred, who now lives in Newcastle Emlyn, has given his talk to over 20,000 people in the UK and abroad since 1988.

As a young Platoon Sergeant, Manny was a member of 3 Para from the UK Task Force who took part in the Battle of Mount Longdon.

It took place in June 1982, just over two months after Argentinian forces landed on the Falkland Islands in an attempt to wrest sovereignty from Britain.

The Battle for Mt Longdon saw the loss of 23 British lives and 43 people wounded.

Britain lost 255 lives in the Falklands conflict and Argentina 645.

Manny, who joined the Parachute Regiment in 1971, rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel with the Parachute Regiment,

He has been deployed to most areas of the world including north and central America, South East Asia and most European countries.

After 40 years in the Parachute Regiment he finally retired in 2017 to live in Newcastle Emlyn.

In his talk to members of Narberth and District Probus, he shared his personal experience and knowledge of the battle, illustrated with aslide show,

Manny has traveled the country and abroad, having recently returned from Cyprus, to give his talk to various organisations.

He is a member Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Wales and is also chair of trustees for a young people's charity, The Motivation and Learning Trust.

At the end of the meeting, Manny presented Narberth Probus president Peter Morgan with a book entitled 'Three Days in June' signed by author, James O'Connell, describing 3 Para's deadly battle to capture Mount Longdon.

A vote of thanks to Manny was given by David Thomas.

Members look forward to next month's meeting on October 31, when the speaker will be Mark Cole of Dyfed Shire Horse Farm. The club meets at Plas Hyfryd Hotel, Narberth on the last Thursday of each month.

The meeting starts at 12.30 pm with a talk give by a club member or an outside speaker. Lunch is served at 1.15 pm.

If you would like to join, contact Patrick Jones.on 07846 660904 or martletwy666@gmail.com Photo Patrick Jones