First to mention is Mack, a nine-year-old Cairn Terrier mix. Mack was found abandoned and left all alone in a local woodland.

Despite a rough experience, this delightful dog possesses a loving heart and is incredibly affectionate.

He previously suffered from dental care but has received all the treatment required to enjoy everything he eats.

With his gentle personality, Mack is a suitable pet for households with other dogs or young families with children.

Mack is a nine-year-old Cairn Terrier mix. (Image: Greenacres Rescue) Number two on the list is Roxy, a five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Roxy is friendly, kind and very affectionate. She often gives a gentle nudge to ask for a cuddle and can be seen wagging her tail excitedly every day.

Due to being so warm-natured, Roxy finds it super easy to make friends with fellow canines or humans. She is the perfect companion.

Roxy is the perfect addition for any household, and she is ready to share the full extent of her love.

Roxy is a five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. (Image: Greenacres Rescue) Third we have Charlie, a four-year-old Rottweiler who was found as an unclaimed stray.

Charlie’s history is a bit of mystery yet there is nothing strange about this dog’s desire to be part of a loving home.

Apart from being adorable, Charlie boasts strong traits such as loyalty, the ability to form strong bonds with human companions.

He is also protective over his loved ones and will keep a watchful eye over any family that decides to bring him into their household.

As an intelligent dog, it’s possible to teach Charlie a range of commands so he will become a strong yet obedient companion.

Charlie is a four-year-old Rottweiler. (Image: Greenacres Rescue) The fourth pet to consider is Murphy, a seven-year-old Lurcher.

Even though Murphy get’s on with other dogs, he would prefer a home where he is the sole pet.

Murphy requires an equal – an owner who can handle him and understand his unique needs.

This sighthound comes neutered, vaccinated and microchipped so his next owners only need to focus on giving Murphy the care and love he yearns.

Murphy is a seven-year-old Lurcher. (Image: Greenacres Rescue) Last but not least is Layla, a Whippet Cross who was saved from the meat trade in China by Candy’s Cane Rescue.

Layla is deaf and has trauma from her past, but this hasn’t stopped her from settling well in a foster home with other dogs.

All this dog needs is a second chance – a guardian angel in the form of a caring owner, to remove all the pain she has experienced.

Layla was saved from the meat trade in China. (Image: Greenacres Rescue) For more information about the Fabulous Five dogs mentioned, please visit the Greenacres website.