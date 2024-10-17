The male pup, named Calippo, was discovered at the Cleddau Estuary near Castle Pill on October 8.

He was visibly unwell, with a puncture wound, and was very thin.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben and RSPCA animal rescue officer and wildlife officer Ellie West were called to the scene and managed to catch him safely for examination.

Ms West said: "This small, thin grey moulted pup was clearly unwell and emaciated.

Calippo was rescued in Milford Haven by the RSPCA (Image: RSPCA)

"Once assessed, we tube-fed him fluids and he perked up a little.

"He is probably aged around five to six weeks old and has unfortunately lost a lot of weight.

"Seals can be born between 10 and 14kgs and he was just so small at 10kg."

Calippo was transferred to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Taunton, Somerset, for further treatment and rehabilitation.

Kayla Terry, wildlife centre manager at West Hatch, said: "Calippo came into the wildlife centre weighing at just 10 kg and he now weighs 11kg.

"He’s really small and had an infected puncture wound on his flipper.

"He was started on a course of antibiotics - which is still on - rehydration treatment as well as tube feeds of fish soup.

"Calippo has now progressed onto whole fish and is being assisted fed.

"Calippo enjoys warm baths and is slowly being introduced to longer periods in water.

"Once he has gained weight he will move out to an outside pool where he will gain the swimming skills and experience needed to return to the wild."

Calippo is one of many seals that will be admitted to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre this ‘seal pup season’ - which typically runs from September to March.

Ms Terry and the team at the centre are working around the clock to help the seals build up the strength they need to be fit enough to be released back into the wild.

Calippo is now receiving care at the specialist RSPCA West Hatch Point centre (Image: RSPCA)

The seals, rescued from across South West England and Wales, are initially brought to the centre’s intensive care pens.

The seals are then moved into a pool when they gain weight and begin self-feeding as they get ready for release.

Each seal pup rehabilitated at RSPCA West Hatch can remain in care at the centre for months and during this time the centre will be spending on average £1,400 a week on fish and veterinary care during seal season.

The RSPCA advises that if members of the public spot a seal on a beach, observe them from a distance and do not approach them.

Seals are wild animals and have a nasty bite.

It is also advised to keep dogs on leads on beaches that have seal colonies too.

Ms West added: "It’s important the public never approach seals and keep any dogs well away and on a lead, as these are wild animals and can have a nasty bite."

If you see a pup whose mother hasn’t returned within 24 hours, is on a busy public beach, or if you think the seal may be sick or injured, please call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

There is more information on the RSPCA website about what to do if you see a seal or pup on the beach alone.